Nedra Lee Cole



Dec. 11, 1941 - Nov. 28, 2020



Nedra Lee Cole, 78, passed away November 28, from Covid-19 related illness. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, AnnaLee and Cletus Delheimer. She is survived by her sister and her husband, Cheri and Jim White of Cedar Rapids, IA. She had three children and their spouses, Dana and David Becker, Donnie and Anita Cole, and Devlin and Alicia Cole. She had ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or ALS Association. Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal services at this time.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.