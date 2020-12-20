Menu
Nedra Lee Cole
1941 - 2020
Nedra Lee Cole

Dec. 11, 1941 - Nov. 28, 2020

Nedra Lee Cole, 78, passed away November 28, from Covid-19 related illness. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, AnnaLee and Cletus Delheimer. She is survived by her sister and her husband, Cheri and Jim White of Cedar Rapids, IA. She had three children and their spouses, Dana and David Becker, Donnie and Anita Cole, and Devlin and Alicia Cole. She had ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or ALS Association. Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal services at this time.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
So sorry to hear about Nedra. We both worked together for many years at Richland Mall - I loved her spirit...and what an avid book reader!! My thoughts and prayers to her family.
Kandace Menning
December 29, 2020
Cheri so sorry for loss.Hugs and prayers.
Myrlene Strawn
December 21, 2020
Many wonderful memories of our friendship. Rest well dear friend.
Catherine L Steinberg
December 21, 2020
