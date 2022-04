Nelda was the ultimate sweetheart. One job she had they were downsizing and she said that she should be fired because that co-worker had a young child. That was classic Nelda. Kind to a fault. The best mother Silver Chief (the wolf) could ever have. Remember the hamburgers you bought him,... I do. She was my lady love,... my heart bleeds,... my soul will cry in this life forevermore. Trying not to hate God,... it is hard, but I know you would not want me to do that,.... so I will not. But it is hard baby. You were always better than me. Love you forever and ever and ever, even when the universe passes away. It's,.... just so,... lonely,.... except for the memories, hope to see you on the next side,...... but as I said,.... you were always better than me sweetheart. God bless you and take you in his loving arms,... just,.. I'm not so sure they are big enough to hold your beautiful spirit baby. Love you through time and eternity, and beyond. Richard

Richard Clough October 17, 2021