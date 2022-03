Nelda White GrimesDecember 22, 1923 - September 9, 2021Nelda White Grimes, 97, of Speegleville, passed away September 9, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday morning, with visitation prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 at Clifton Funeral Home. Burial will be at Clifton Cemetery, Clifton, Texas.Nelda is survived by her daughter, Mary Watson of Speegleville.See full obituary at www.cliftonfh.com