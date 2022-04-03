Menu
Nelta Rea
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey State Room
Nelta Rea

Jan. 29, 1929 - March 30, 2022

Nelta Rea entered into her Heavenly home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 4, at Crestview Church of Christ with Jordan Hubbard and Scott Talley officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Nelta was born January 29, 1929, in Pendleton, Texas, to Orville and Avis Phillips. Nelta graduated from Moody High School. She worked as the insurance coordinator at Texas Power and Light. She greatly enjoyed her nine grandchildren, church, sewing, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Murrel Rea; her sister, Dee Coker; and her brother, Rex Phillips.

She is survived by her children, Donna Nelson and husband, James, of Allen, Texas; Barbara Pope, of Carrollton, Texas; and Randy Rea and wife, Carol, of Midland, Texas; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Frank Phillips and wife, Jodi; her sister-in-law, Yvonne Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are her six grandsons.

Memorials may be made to Medina Children's Home. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
