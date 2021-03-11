Neva Herring
Aug. 20, 1920 - March 9, 2021
A native of Waco, Neva McGlasson Herring, 100, was born August 20, 1920, to Della and S.J. McGlasson and passed to her Heavenly home on March 9, 2021. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. The service will be livestreamed starting at 10:30 a.m. on the OakCrest Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation with her family will be 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Neva's happy childhood with younger brother, Sam Jack McGlasson, and younger sister, Faye Nell Long, and beloved parents created the foundation of her life long dedication to family and friends.
Neva met her high-school sweetheart turned husband, George O. Herring, when he was playing ball for the Waco Tigers. Marrying the love of her life in 1938, they shared 41 wonderful years together raising their son, Don, and daughter, Diane. They enjoyed time with their family and traveled extensively around the world before he preceded her in death in 1979.
Other than a short adventure living in New York with George early in their marriage, Neva loved living her whole life in Waco where she served in volunteer capacities at a number of organizations including the Hillcrest Hospital, Waco Symphony, Garden Forum, and Historic Waco.
She was also a longtime member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and the Mixson Sunday School Class. An avid bridge and mahjong player, she enjoyed hosting frequent gatherings, entertaining her friends and social clubs. She had so many wonderful friends and especially loved her Cluckers Birthday group!
"Beloved Nena" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Neva's zest for life, love and laughter are her legacy and she was a treasure to all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Don Herring and wife Barbara of Austin and her daughter, Diane Ligon of Austin, TX. Her cherished grandsons and their families: Grady Ligon and wife Dawn and their children, Caroline and Will of Prosper, TX, Greg Ligon and wife Rachel and their children, Tanner and Libbie, of New Braunfels, TX, and Grant Ligon and Patrick Merrill of Fairfield, CT. Her niece, Julie Long, and nephew, George and wife Pam Long, both of Waco, and nephew, Richard McGlasson of California.
In lieu of flowers please give to Columbus Ave Baptist Church or the charity of your choice
.
Send a message, sign the online guestbook and view her Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 11, 2021.