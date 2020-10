Nicholas E. LopezNov. 23, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2020Nicholas E. Lopez, 91, of Waco, TX, passed away October 10, 2020. He retired after 40 years from Carbajal Upholstery as a furniture builder.A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com to share memories of Nicholas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com