Nora Ann Menefee
Nov. 25, 1931 - Oct. 12, 2020
Nora Ann Menefee passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Nora was born November 25, 1931, in Waco, Texas, to William and Lucille Szanto. Nora was educated in the Midway Independent School District. She worked at Goldstein Migel and later at Speegleville Elementary. She enjoyed being with family and friends, baking, puzzles and was an avid domino player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Menefee; sister, Dorothy Wolfe; and stepson, David Menefee
She is survived by two sons, Donnie Denard and wife, Nancy, and Stephen Denard and wife, Ladonna; grandchildren, Crystal Bernhardt and husband, Henry, Dustin Denard and wife, Maegan, Christopher Denard and Trevor Denard; six great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kourtney and Kristin Bernhardt, and Cooper, Camden and Emma Denard; two very special nieces, Cindy Taylor and Roxie Friesen and their families; and stepson, Jim Menefee and family.
Memorials may be made to Speegleville Methodist Church. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.