Norbert James Blohowiak



Dec. 21, 1927 - Sept. 27, 2020



Norbert James Blohowiak of Waco passed away on September 27, 2020 at a local hospital. A memorial mass was held for him on October 27, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Norbert was born to Frank and Rose Blochowiak on December 21, 1927, growing up on a dairy farm near DePere, Wisconsin. He was introduced to Texas during service in the Army Air Forces in the mid-1940s, and it was during this time that he met his future wife Tommie Rodriguez of Laredo. After his military service ended, Norb attended St. Norbert's College in Green Bay, WI, before enrolling at Texas A&M College, where he graduated with a degree in Agricultural Education in 1954. Norbert was married to Tommie in 1952, and he moved his family to Waco after graduation, taking a job teaching and managing ranch operations for the Methodist Children's Home for several years. He then returned to farming in McLennan County for the next two decades, managing a large dairy near Hallsburg, then operating his own dairy near East Waco and providing cattle breeding services to local herdsmen. Later in his career, Norbert worked in agricultural supply distribution, retiring from full-time work in 1992 but continuing to serve the farm community in and around McLennan County until 2007. Norbert's hobby was his kitchen, and he enjoyed preparing barbeque, hot sauce, whistleberries, soup, sourdough bread (6 loaves per week!), and cookies as well as custom meals for his friends and family. Norb also loved to travel to visit his children and grandchildren, and to see the sights of the US. Norb never stopped being a teacher, and he had a positive influence on many individuals throughout life.



Norbert was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie, his parents, and seven brothers and sisters.



He is survived by a daughter Beverly (Krejsa) of Indianola, Iowa; son, Charles of Metairie, Louisiana; son, James of Issaquah, Washington; a sister, Rita Dettmers of Maryland; seven grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Methodist Children's Home of Waco, Texas.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.