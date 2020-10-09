Norma Godsey
Feb. 21, 1942 - Oct. 3, 2020
Norma Godsey, of Hilltop Lakes, TX, passed away suddenly at the age of 78. There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Norma was born February 21, 1942, in Brenham, TX, to Margurite J. and Garrett E. Hueske. She grew up in Port Orchard, WA. While living in Hawaii with her first husband, Norma took up the hobby of drag racing and won several trophies. They later settled in Waco, TX, in 1973, after he retired from the Navy. Throughout her life she loved to cook, garden, sew, read, and listen to music (especially Neil Diamond). Among others she worked for Hillcrest Hospital and Samaritan Counsel in Waco. Norma was President of the American Business Women's Association and was honored as Business Woman of the Year. She married Frank Godsey in 1982 and together they enjoyed traveling and sailing.
Norma is survived by her husband, Frank Godsey; daughter, Tracy Scott Burch Thompson (husband Darrell); son, Cary B Scott; stepson, Bill Godsey; stepdaughters, Dianne Godsey Schmaus (husband Jim), and Michelle Godsey Myers (husband David); grandchildren, Colton Burch, Jordan Scott Patel (husband Ankit), Perri Scott, Braxton Burch, Elizabeth Rodriguez (husband Eric, kids Gavin and Grayson), Scott Bray (wife Julia), and James Myers; great-grandson, Xavier "Rocky" Hernandez.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Barbin for all his expertise and care throughout the years.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
in lieu of flowers.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.