Norma June Wooten
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Norma Wooten

Sept. 7, 1933 - Dec 13, 2020

Norma June Wooten, 87, passed away December 13, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, December 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Blake Herridge officiating. A private burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, December 17, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.

Norma June Hurley was born on September 7, 1933, in Peach Creek, West Virginia. She was the third youngest of 17 children. She grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. June married James Wooten in 1954. They were married for 50 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, while also being a partner in James Wooten Construction Company. She loved fishing, singing and dancing. She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed making her own clothes. She attended First United Methodist on Cobbs. June was known for her generosity and would help anyone in need.

She was preceded in death by parents, Chester and Minnie Hurley; her husband, James Wooten; son-in law, Tommy Tucker; and several brothers and sisters.

June is survived by her daughter, Sharon Tucker, and her son, Anthony Wooten, both of Waco; brother, Joe Hurley of Helena, Montana; her granddaughter, Kristen and husband, James, and great-grandson, Asher McClure, all of Keller, Texas; and her grandson, T.J. Tucker of Waco.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Coskrey, James McClure, Herschel Miller, Colton Montgomery, Wayne Redding and Donnie Snodgrass.

We would like to thank the staff of Stoney Brook and Compassus for their tender loving care.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Dec
18
Service
1:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Consistently friendly, always seemed happy to see me. I enjoyed it when she was at home when I visited. My sympathies to the Wooten family.
Kent Kaiser
December 17, 2020
