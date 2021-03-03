Norman Millsaps
Nov. 12, 1936 - Feb. 28, 2021
Norman G. Millsaps, 84, of Hewitt passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Ramsdell officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park, with U.S. Marine Corps Honors. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Social Distancing and Masks will be required. Service will be streamed live on Grace Gardens facebook page.
Norman was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Wiley B. Millsaps and Emily B. (Hensley) Millsaps. He graduated from Waco High in 1954. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married the late Peggy Ann Weathers and had three children. He worked at the Rainbow Bread Co., and retired from Moore Business Forms in 1994 and after retirement he worked for Custom Data Products. He and his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda, enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spending time with family and friends.
Norman was preceded in death by wife, Peggy Ann Weathers; his parents; sister, Jo Rena Martin; son-in-law, Charlie; daughter-in-law, Lisa; mother- and father-in-law, The Christians.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, Brenda; sister, Bonnie Doss; Children, Stephanie Koehne, Butch Millsaps and wife, Deborah, Pam Geffre and husband, Ron; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.