Norman Millsaps
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Norman Millsaps

Nov. 12, 1936 - Feb. 28, 2021

Norman G. Millsaps, 84, of Hewitt passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Ramsdell officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park, with U.S. Marine Corps Honors. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Social Distancing and Masks will be required. Service will be streamed live on Grace Gardens facebook page.

Norman was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Wiley B. Millsaps and Emily B. (Hensley) Millsaps. He graduated from Waco High in 1954. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married the late Peggy Ann Weathers and had three children. He worked at the Rainbow Bread Co., and retired from Moore Business Forms in 1994 and after retirement he worked for Custom Data Products. He and his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda, enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spending time with family and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by wife, Peggy Ann Weathers; his parents; sister, Jo Rena Martin; son-in-law, Charlie; daughter-in-law, Lisa; mother- and father-in-law, The Christians.

Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife, Brenda; sister, Bonnie Doss; Children, Stephanie Koehne, Butch Millsaps and wife, Deborah, Pam Geffre and husband, Ron; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
So sorry to hear of Norman´s passing. Such a good guy. Prayers for Brenda and family
Norm Stiffler
March 9, 2021
Brenda, Stephanie, Butch, Pam and all the family. A lovely and beautiful soul, rests in peace in a wonderful place. Memories of Norman are cherished, he could always make us smile and enjoy his presence. May you have God´s peace and comfort.
Kay Stiffler
March 5, 2021
Brenda I am shocked and saddened to hear about Norman. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Jenny Woodall
March 4, 2021
Enjoyed working with Norman at Rainbo & so sorry to read of his passing.Prayers to family
Terry Downes
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! I didn´t know until today. I know how much you loved your dad! I just want you to know we love you and are thinking of you and your family. Just because I haven´t seen you doesn´t mean I don´t think of you all the time! Love you always!
Susie and mike clark
March 3, 2021
Stephanie, Butch and Pam My deepest sympathy for the loss of your father. Many thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Dana Cobb Crooks
March 3, 2021
Ricky Betty and Tootsie McRay
March 3, 2021
Dearest Brenda, We are so sorry for your loss. God bless you and Norman´s children. May he Rest In Peace.
Ricky and Gladys Adams
March 3, 2021
Brenda, I am so saddened to hear about the passing of Mr Millsaps. It was such a pleasure waiting on him at the bank and getting his travel advice. Y´all went so many places and I loved hearing about your trips. I called him "my travel agent". Wonderful person.
Linda Gray
March 3, 2021
Brenda and family, I am so sorry to hear of Norman's death. Know that Hatt and I are holding all of you in our prayers.
Carroll Fadal
March 3, 2021
Our prayers are with you. We are so sorry for your loss.
Randy and Helena Pinson
March 3, 2021
I knew Uncle Norman all my life. He was a good man, and a wonderful friend to my parents, Paul and Katherine Francis.
Virginia Diane Copeland (Francis)
March 2, 2021
We are so saddened by the news of Norman´s death. Our prayers for comfort.
Barbara and Larry Mackie
March 2, 2021
