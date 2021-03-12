Menu
Ofelia C. Garcia
Ofelia C. Garcia

October 25, 1932 - March 3, 2014

Dear Mom,

It has been seven years since you went to be with the Lord. When I read this message I came to realize you never left us, you have been here with us the entire time.

"When lost or feeling down, don't despair, just look around. God made me red so you would see, I still exist in your memory. I make my visits in bright daylight when you can see me. My cardinal is a call to you, not to grieve me. I miss you too. I am everywhere and finally free."

We are happy and rejoice knowing you are here, as we celebrate your beautiful memories.

With My Love and missing you Always,

Your Daughter, Mary Ellen and Family
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
