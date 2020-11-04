Olga M. Salinas
March 20, 1950 - Nov. 1, 2020
Olga M. Salinas, 70, of Waco, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, at St. Francis on The Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave., Waco, TX, with Deacon Jessie C. Garza as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, with a rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.
Olga was born March 20, 1950, in San Benito, TX, to Bruno and Sista Muniz. She married Silverio Salinas, Jr. May 8, 1971. Olga worked at Hillcrest Hospital in administration for 21 years and also worked at Bosque River Physical Therapy for over 10 years. Olga loved spending time with her family and taking many trips to Shreveport, LA to play the slot machines. She was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan!
Olga was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Urban Muniz.
She is survived by her husband, Silver Salinas, Jr.; children, Stefanie Mena and husband, Fernando, Anthony Salinas and wife, Nikki, and Lisa Marie Salinas; sister, Julia Ochoa; grandchildren, Jordyn Guardiola, Logan Guardiola, and Anisah Salinas.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.