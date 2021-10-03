Oliver G. Reynolds
Sept. 30, 1944 - Sept. 29, 2021
Oliver G. Reynolds, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.
Oliver was born September 30, 1944, to Oliver G, Sr. and Beaulah (Wilson) Reynolds in Jamestown, New York. He was a longtime resident of China Spring.
He graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1962. Oliver married the love of his life, Betty Lou Weagraff in Erie, PA, on August 1963. He was a truck driver for many years. Oliver retired from "H W I" in 2000 after 20 years and over one million safe driving miles. He then drove for Concrete Products for another eight years. He loved his entire "extended" family and spending time with all of them especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Alfreda Reynolds; wife, Betty Lou Weagraff Reynolds; sister, Sandra Reynolds Moyer; brother, Clayton Smith.
Oliver is survived by sons, James M. Reynolds (Lisa) Richard M Reynolds, David M. Reynolds (Tracey) and Thomas M. Reynolds (Tonya); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Stafford (Tommy), Christine Williams (Robert), brother, James Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.