Oliver G. Reynolds
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Oliver G. Reynolds

Sept. 30, 1944 - Sept. 29, 2021

Oliver G. Reynolds, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 5, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.

Oliver was born September 30, 1944, to Oliver G, Sr. and Beaulah (Wilson) Reynolds in Jamestown, New York. He was a longtime resident of China Spring.

He graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1962. Oliver married the love of his life, Betty Lou Weagraff in Erie, PA, on August 1963. He was a truck driver for many years. Oliver retired from "H W I" in 2000 after 20 years and over one million safe driving miles. He then drove for Concrete Products for another eight years. He loved his entire "extended" family and spending time with all of them especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Alfreda Reynolds; wife, Betty Lou Weagraff Reynolds; sister, Sandra Reynolds Moyer; brother, Clayton Smith.

Oliver is survived by sons, James M. Reynolds (Lisa) Richard M Reynolds, David M. Reynolds (Tracey) and Thomas M. Reynolds (Tonya); 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Stafford (Tommy), Christine Williams (Robert), brother, James Reynolds.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Oct
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
China Spring Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Oliver as a driver for HWI /DIB up until he retired, it was obvious he loved driving, to be able to rack up a million plus {safe} miles, it had to be his passion. As a younger driver, Oliver gave me a lot of advice, he was my friend...I would like to extend my condolences to his entire family. knuckle
Anslum{ Knuckle} Hudlin
Friend
October 4, 2021
Jimmy, Ricky, David, Tommy I am so so sorry for your loss, Oliver was a remarkable man. The best I ever met, He never stopped treating me like family. I will forever cherish his memory. Lots of love Lynn
Lynn
Family
October 3, 2021
Phyllis
October 3, 2021
