I worked with Oliver as a driver for HWI /DIB up until he retired, it was obvious he loved driving, to be able to rack up a million plus {safe} miles, it had to be his passion. As a younger driver, Oliver gave me a lot of advice, he was my friend...I would like to extend my condolences to his entire family. knuckle

Anslum{ Knuckle} Hudlin Friend October 4, 2021