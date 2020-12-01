Ollie Dannhaus



Dec. 21, 1926 - Nov. 27, 2020



Ollie Dannhaus was born in 1926 to Martin and Henrietta Boenker Klussmann in William Penn, Texas.



On May 26, 1943, Ollie married Alvin Dannhaus in Bellville, Texas. They lived in Burleson, where Ollie was active in the Burleson Senior Center and the local AARP chapter. Ollie was a wonderful dancer and both she and her husband enjoyed going out dancing throughout their lifetime. She was also a member of the Texas Hi-Steppers, a senior dance club in Burleson. Ollie and her husband were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church from 1944 to 2006. She was very active at St. Paul and held many different offices there. In 2006, Ollie and Alvin moved to Saint Francis Village and became members of Saint Francis Protestant Fellowship. Ollie was devoted to her family and her faith and loved to laugh. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, hosting parties, and cooking many wonderful meals for her family over the years.



Ollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years; and their son, Richard (Rick) Dannhaus. She is survived by sisters, Emmy Colburn and Joyce Thomas; daughter-in-law, Sara Dannhaus; grandchildren, Leslie and Michael Dannhaus; great-granddaughters, Reighann and Amelia Dannhaus; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



Graveside service at 2 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 in Laurel Land Memorial Park.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.