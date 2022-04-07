Omar HinojosaSept. 8, 1962 - April 5, 2022Homer Hinojosa, 59, of Waco, TX, passed away on April 5, 2022, of natural causes. Homer was born to Anastacio "Chacho" and Viola Hinojosa of Alice, TX. The Hinojosa family moved to Waco in 1976 where Homer attended and graduated from Connally High School in 1981. Throughout his life he has worked at Western American Concrete, Ed's Truck Stop and Chuck's Automotive before hanging up his hat in retirement and settling in Lacy Lakeview.Homer was a simple man who took pleasure being in the company of loved ones and being outside working with his hands. He was an amazing son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who loved his family to the full capacity of his heart and whose loyalty and devotion never wavered. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a laugh and smile that was contagious. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.He was preceded in death by his father, Chacho Hinojosa, of Waco. He is survived by his mother, Viola Hinojosa, of Waco; his brother, Miguel "Mike"(Tammy) Hinojosa of Waco; his brother, Joel "Jay"(Stacey) Hinojosa of Waco; his sister, Cindy (David) Hammons of Waco; his sister, Belinda (John) Meier, of Alice; his son, Jeremy Hinojosa, of Waco; his son, Chance Hinojosa, of Conroe; his daughter, Ashley (Jonathan) Sais, of Oak Point; his daughter, Toi Hinojosa, of Waco; his daughter, Trinity (David) Ezzell, of Robinson; 11 grandchildren with three on the way; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends; and his beloved dog, Tinkerbell.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Bellmead Funeral Home with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, April 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.