Opal Amey



June 1, 1934 - April 19, 2022



Opal June Amey, passed away Tuesday April 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at Pleasant Olive MBC. Interment to follow at Doris Miller



Dorsey Keatts Waco



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.