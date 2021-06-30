Opal Louise Christian
July 6, 1924 - June 27, 2021
Opal Louise Christian, 96, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, at White Rock Cemetery, Ross, TX. Louise will be available for viewing prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.
Louise was born in Cloverport, KY, July 6, 1924, to Orville and Mary Isom. During World War II, she worked in the aircraft and munition industry as a real life "Rosie the Riveter", working on planes and making bullets in Kentucky. Most people would remember her from the many years she worked as a waitress at Surf and Sirloin in Waco, TX. After that, Louise continued working into her 70s as a caregiver for the elderly.
Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, John Sutton and Lloyd E. Christian; and her son, Johnny Sutton.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Pullum and husband Art; Donna Hartstack and husband Charles; and Monica Sutton; her grandchildren, Rick Ditto, Tracy Goodman and husband Wes; and Amy Hartstack; along with five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren with twins on the way, including her namesake, Opal.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.