Opal Louise Christian
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Opal Louise Christian

July 6, 1924 - June 27, 2021

Opal Louise Christian, 96, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, at White Rock Cemetery, Ross, TX. Louise will be available for viewing prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.

Louise was born in Cloverport, KY, July 6, 1924, to Orville and Mary Isom. During World War II, she worked in the aircraft and munition industry as a real life "Rosie the Riveter", working on planes and making bullets in Kentucky. Most people would remember her from the many years she worked as a waitress at Surf and Sirloin in Waco, TX. After that, Louise continued working into her 70s as a caregiver for the elderly.

Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, John Sutton and Lloyd E. Christian; and her son, Johnny Sutton.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Pullum and husband Art; Donna Hartstack and husband Charles; and Monica Sutton; her grandchildren, Rick Ditto, Tracy Goodman and husband Wes; and Amy Hartstack; along with five great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren with twins on the way, including her namesake, Opal.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jul
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
White Rock Cemetery
Ross, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
