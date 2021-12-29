Menu
Opal L. Scott McDowell
Opal L. Scott McDowell

Dec. 29, 1925 - Nov. 3, 2007

Momma Dear, it's your birthday, and on this day we celebrate your life, the years we were blessed to share with you. The day, the nights we were able to call on you, and knew that you would answer. But now that time has passed and all we have left are memories.

Memories of your smile, your laugh, and your voice, but at times that's not enough. Our hearts are heavy without you, and are filled with sorrow and grief. We loved you deeply and you will forever be missed.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUR BELOVED

MAMA DEAR!

From your children. Love always.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
