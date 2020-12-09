Ora LaFonJuly 18, 1921 - December 3, 2020Ora Lee (Tilly) LaFon, 99, of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, TX. Open to the public viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, December 10. Ora Lee was born to Steve Tilly and Rutha Billings Tilly on July 18, 1921, in Bosque County. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond E. LaFon; daughter, Kaye LaFon Solomon; and a son, Dayle Ray LaFon. Survivors include her daughter, Darinda J. (DJ) LaFon; grandsons, Don Allen LaFon and wife, Karen, Darin LaFon and wife, Francine; great-grandson, Jaden LaFon; sisters, Jean James of Lubbock, Dorma Osben of Lubbock and Sherry Tilly of Tahoka; also niece, Rhonda Wollard; and Gail Marks, and Damon Marks.