Ora LaFon
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Ora LaFon

July 18, 1921 - December 3, 2020

Ora Lee (Tilly) LaFon, 99, of Bellmead, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 11, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, TX. Open to the public viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, December 10. Ora Lee was born to Steve Tilly and Rutha Billings Tilly on July 18, 1921, in Bosque County. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond E. LaFon; daughter, Kaye LaFon Solomon; and a son, Dayle Ray LaFon. Survivors include her daughter, Darinda J. (DJ) LaFon; grandsons, Don Allen LaFon and wife, Karen, Darin LaFon and wife, Francine; great-grandson, Jaden LaFon; sisters, Jean James of Lubbock, Dorma Osben of Lubbock and Sherry Tilly of Tahoka; also niece, Rhonda Wollard; and Gail Marks, and Damon Marks.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 4:00p.m.
TX
Dec
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
Waco, TX
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead

So sorry to all the family. Such a sweet lady. Jill wanted you to know I am thinking about you.
Deborah Tickle Conrad
December 9, 2020
