Oscar BandaNov. 25, 1952 - Oct. 5, 2021Oscar Banda, 68, of Waco, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, October 11, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 10, with Rosary at 6 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.