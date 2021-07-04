Pat BrownOct. 22, 1945 - June 26, 2021Pat Brown, 75, of Waco passed away on June 26, 2021, surrounded by her family after a three year battle with breast cancer. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., July 7, at St. Jerome Catholic Church.Pat was born October 22, 1945, to Henry and Margaret Friesenhahn. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Dallas in 1967. At that time she began her secondary education career, teaching Spanish and French. Prior to her retirement she spent the last thirteen years teaching at Bishop Louis Reicher High School.On June 24, 1972, she married her husband, Jim, and they were blessed with four children. Pat's love and commitment to her family was so deeply felt and appreciated throughout her life. Perhaps her greatest satisfaction was seeing that same level of love and commitment demonstrated by her children to their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Friesenhahn; and sister, Mary Steger.Survivors include her husband, Jim; daughter, Stephanie and husband, Matt, of Woodway; son, Chris and wife, Andrea, of Austin; son, Jeff and wife, Jennifer, of Dallas; and son, David and wife, Lindsey, of Beaumont; brothers and sisters, Henry J. Friesenhahn Jr. and wife, Tina; Sister Margaret Mary Friesenhahn, SSND; James Friesenhahn and wife, Linda; Jeanette Richard and husband, Cookie.She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Alice, Stella and Scarlet of Woodway, Maddox, Sabine and Mason of Austin, Ellie, Nolan and Ryder of Dallas, and Lane, Jackson, Emma and Cameron of Beaumont.The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the care provided by the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caritas of Waco.