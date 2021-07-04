Menu
Pat Brown
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Pat Brown

Oct. 22, 1945 - June 26, 2021

Pat Brown, 75, of Waco passed away on June 26, 2021, surrounded by her family after a three year battle with breast cancer. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., July 7, at St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Pat was born October 22, 1945, to Henry and Margaret Friesenhahn. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Dallas in 1967. At that time she began her secondary education career, teaching Spanish and French. Prior to her retirement she spent the last thirteen years teaching at Bishop Louis Reicher High School.

On June 24, 1972, she married her husband, Jim, and they were blessed with four children. Pat's love and commitment to her family was so deeply felt and appreciated throughout her life. Perhaps her greatest satisfaction was seeing that same level of love and commitment demonstrated by her children to their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Friesenhahn; and sister, Mary Steger.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; daughter, Stephanie and husband, Matt, of Woodway; son, Chris and wife, Andrea, of Austin; son, Jeff and wife, Jennifer, of Dallas; and son, David and wife, Lindsey, of Beaumont; brothers and sisters, Henry J. Friesenhahn Jr. and wife, Tina; Sister Margaret Mary Friesenhahn, SSND; James Friesenhahn and wife, Linda; Jeanette Richard and husband, Cookie.

She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Alice, Stella and Scarlet of Woodway, Maddox, Sabine and Mason of Austin, Ellie, Nolan and Ryder of Dallas, and Lane, Jackson, Emma and Cameron of Beaumont.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the care provided by the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caritas of Waco.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Louretha (LOU) Campbell
Other
July 26, 2021
I was so sad to see about your loss. I had a daughter in Jeff´s class at St. Louis School. She was always there to help any way she could. She was always quiet but always with a smile. I also was lucky to work with her daughter, Stephanie at Providence Hospital. I am so sorry for your loss. I am sure she was loved very much. Losing someone like her is so hard. Condolences to the rest of the family and Jim. Her life was much too short.
Anne Harris
July 8, 2021
Pat Brown was such an incredibly kind person! She was hard working, inclusive, and very thorough. She was a great teacher! No matter what needed to be done, she stepped in to help. From cookies to organizing she was always there! She will be missed and she has made many memories for all who knew her! Peace and prayers to all the Browns. Much love to you all, Sally Rue White
Sally White
Friend
July 8, 2021
Pat and I were classmates Freshman year of high school in St. Louis. So sorry to hear of her illness and death. Though we have not been in contact through the years, I remember her fondly and treasure the year we spent together. She from Texas and me from Nebraska!
Marya Pohlmeier
School
July 7, 2021
Such a sweet, kind person. I went to her in tears after failing a Spanish test that would have meant I couldn´t cheer and she let me make the grade up by writing an extra paper. David was in my grade and it was obvious how much she loved her family - even though he tried to play it off when in class. Deepest condolences to the family
Jodi Jones
School
July 7, 2021
St. Jerome offers our prayers and sympathy for the family of Patricia Brown. May she rest in peace with our Heavenly Father.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
July 7, 2021
Mrs. Brown has a special place in my heart, I´m so thankful I had an opportunity to know such a loving and caring lady. Sending my deepest condolences to her family. Prayers of comfort for each of you.
Mia Blakeney
School
July 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to you, Jim, Stephanie and family. Pat was the sweetest lady I´ve ever met. She was caring and thoughtful. She will be truly missed . Prayers for your entire family; may God bless you all as you grieve for such a lovely lady.
Priscilla Torres
Family
July 6, 2021
So very sorry to hear this news. Pat has always been the picture of grace and love. My heart goes out to her wonderful family.
Robert Gough
July 6, 2021
Mrs. Brown has a special place in my heart. Such an amazing teacher, mother and woman of faith. She has made such an impact on so many lives. Love to you all.
Amanda Burke
July 6, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Pat was such a sweet lady with a beautiful smile! Praying for your peace and comfort. May she rest in peace.
Pat Retzlaff
Other
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paula Wood
Other
July 1, 2021
From my family to yours please accept our deepest condolences for you and your family. Our prayers for strength during this difficult time.
Holden Family
Work
July 1, 2021
Dear Mr. Brown, Jeff, and family, Sr. Natalie notified me of the passing of your beloved wife and mother. I am so sorry to learn of this news. Mrs. Brown was well loved by everyone. Her gentle spirit and caring soul nurtured many a Reicher student as well as the faculty. The school was so blessed to have her as a Spanish teacher...and as an interim Theology teacher... She was a wonderful lady who taught gentleness and patience by her very presence. She and your family shall be remembered in my prayers. If you need anything, please let me know. Humbly, Deacon Jeff
Deacon Jeff
School
June 27, 2021
