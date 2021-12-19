Menu
Patricia Ann Billeaud
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Patricia Ann Billeaud

Dec. 28, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2021

Patricia Ann (Love) Billeaud, 87, of Crawford, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at a local care facility.

Public Visitation and Viewing will be 6 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.

Patricia was born December 28, 1933, in Bay City, TX, to James T. Love and Virginia (Atha) Love.

She was preceded in death by husband, Dale Billeaud; daughter, Darla Estrello; twin sister, Polly McMillian (Billy); brother, James T. Love (Lou); nephew, Jay McMillian; and great-nephew, Taylor Walsh.

Survivors include son, Tommy Billeaud (Deborah); daughter, Ginny Marshall (Mike); grandchildren, Kevin Billeaud, Bryan Billeaud (Shannon), Katie Billeaud, Derek Estrello, Demi Estrello, Darci Ward (Toby), Stormy Munoz (Artie), Michael Estrello, Taylor Higdon, Braden Hocutt (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Avery, Emmett, Amelia, Jade, Madison, Hunter, and Jacob; brother-in-law, Glenn Billeaud (Peggy); and several nieces and nephews, along with their families.

A special thank you to Patricia Tijerina and staff for their personal care and to the fourth-floor staff at St. Catherine's Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Dementia Society of America.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy, I am so sad to read about your mom. She was such a sweet and caring lady. Condolences to your families.
Lesa Kidd
December 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family Ms Pat was such a precious sweet lady She will be forever missed
Ruth Stafford
December 18, 2021
