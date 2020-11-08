Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Cook Earley
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Patricia Cook Earley

August 9, 1933 - Nov. 1, 2020

Patricia Ann Cook Earley, 87, of Waco, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Patricia was born on August 9, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Earley Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Earley Witt; stepson, Thomas Lee Earley; grandson, Cory Lee Witt; her mother, father and six siblings. She is survived by her son, Clifford D. Earley; daughter, Dewana Earley Barnett-Dixon; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 9, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S Interstate 35, Waco.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S Interstate 35, Waco, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.