Patricia Harris
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Patricia Harris

June 27, 1942 - December 9, 2020

Patricia Nell Harris, 78, of Waco, passed away in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, at the funeral home.

Patricia was born June 27, 1942, to Marshall and Minerva (Morrison) Lieble in Dallas, Texas. She was longtime resident of Waco and a homemaker. Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church of Hewitt, Texas. She loved fishing, gardening, raising children, but her true love was spending time with all of her grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert T. Harris; two sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include her sons, Bobby Thompson and wife, Carlie, Mark Thompson, Paul Brooks and wife, Sandy, Larry Brooks and wife, Brenda, J.D. Vedder and Jaydon Harris; daughters, Michelle Long and Sabra Harris; and sister, Dell Spainhour.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Prayers and love to Michelle and family. Your Mom is at peace.
Andy Ritter
December 14, 2020
