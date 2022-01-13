Menu
Patricia McNamara
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Patricia McNamara

Aug. 29, 1943 - Jan. 7, 2022

Patricia at 78 years young finally got her designer angel wings.Patricia had a wonderful career in the Waco area working for Hill Printing, General Electric Credit and Leon's Fashion, Inc. as well as managing McNamara Air Conditioning. Patricia's main priority was raising and mentoring her family. She taught her children and grandchildren how to smile and live with joy in their hearts. Patricia's love for her family was truly selfless, unconditional, forgiving, and enduring. Patricia's phone was an extension of her heart, she used her land line to connect all day long to reach out to her friends and family. She knew everyone's phone number by heart. Patricia will continue to hold a special place in our minds and hearts forever.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Frances Sandhop; brother, Edward Sandhop; and sister, Phyllis Moreau.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Eugene McNamara; sons, Robert D. Carr III (Debora), Deaton Carr (Jonathan), and Kurt Carr (Brian James); daughter, Kelli Pledger (Jonathon); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry to hear of Pats passing. I know she will be missed! We had a lot of great long conversations. She had such a pure heart. Prayers to all of you
M Catherine Williams
Work
January 13, 2022
