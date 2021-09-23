Menu
Patricia Mull
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
Patricia Mull

Dec. 13, 1926 - Sept. 20, 2021

Patricia Ruth Mull, 94, died peacefully with her family at her side on September 20, 2021 at St. Anthony's Care Center in Waco, Texas. Pat was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on December 13, 1926, to the late Arthur and Anna Catherine (Thompson) Meyer. She married Mervin F. Mull on September 6, 1947. They followed Merv's career all over the country, living in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, Michigan, Texas and Arkansas, before Pat moved back to Waco, Texas in 2017. She and Merv traveled extensively before his death in 2011. She loved playing golf and bridge, and she particularly loved playing cards and dominoes with her grandchildren. She had a wonderful and blessed life, and she will be missed greatly by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband, Merv, on April 6, 2011; by her brothers, Arthur Meyer, Jr., and William Meyer; and by her sister, Nancy Peterson. She is survived by her sister, Joan Treat of Wildwood, Florida; her daughter, Pamela Mull and her partner, George Caton, of Blaine, Washington and Tucson, Arizona, and her son, Randall Mull and his wife, Sara, of Waco, Texas; her four grandchildren, Meredith (Ekansh) Aggarwal, Lindsey (Josiah) Newton, Rebecca (Daniel) Janes and Ryan (Elisa) Mull; her five great-grandchildren, Gwyneth, Fortlage and Ira Newton, Shaan Aggarwal, and Caroline Janes; her brother-in-law, Merle (Donna) Mull; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be interred with her husband in the Kirk in the Pines Memorial Garden in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. A memorial service is not planned. Memorials may be given to the organization of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
We are so saddened to hear of your loss. She was such a lovely lady. Sending love and prayers.
Lacey Wells
Friend
September 23, 2021
Randy, so sorry for the loss of your Mother. It sounds like she had a full and exciting life. I know she will be extremely missed by all of your family. Sending up prayers for comfort.
Rhonda Cunningham
Other
September 23, 2021
