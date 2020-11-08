Menu
Patricia Payne
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Patricia Payne

Nov. 15, 1942 - Nov. 4, 2020

Patricia Strum Payne, 77, of Waco, TX, passed peacefully on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Harvey; daughters, Deborah and Julie Sisson of Everett, Washington; Sharon Sterling and her children of Merritt, B. C.; Laura Drew and family of Denham Springs, LA ; son, Troy Barbay of Baton Rogue, LA; stepchildren, Toni Candice and Dallas Payne of Western Washington.

At her request she will be cremated with no services and burial will be in Bellingham, Washington. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home
