Patricia Payne
Nov. 15, 1942 - Nov. 4, 2020
Patricia Strum Payne, 77, of Waco, TX, passed peacefully on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Harvey; daughters, Deborah and Julie Sisson of Everett, Washington; Sharon Sterling and her children of Merritt, B. C.; Laura Drew and family of Denham Springs, LA ; son, Troy Barbay of Baton Rogue, LA; stepchildren, Toni Candice and Dallas Payne of Western Washington.
At her request she will be cremated with no services and burial will be in Bellingham, Washington. Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.