Patricia Rickman Kyle
September 21, 1942 - October 31, 2020
Patricia Rickman Kyle was born Patricia Ann Rickman on September 21, 1942, at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas, TX, to parents Jim and Helen Rickman. Pat passed away on October 31, 2020, at 78 years old in Corsicana, TX. She will be buried in Hope Well Cemetery in Normangee, TX. Per her request, there will be no formal funeral or memorial.
Pat is survived by her husband, Joe Kyle; son, Jimmy Caton; stepchildren, Don Kyle, Jody Skinner, and Jackie Hatchel; grandchildren, Ashley, Whitney, Matt, Lana, and Wesley; and great-grandchildren Gus, Bridget, Joe, Nathaniel, Harper, and King.
Pat was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all.
