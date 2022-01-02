Patricia Schoen
April 7, 1942 - Dec. 29, 2021
Patricia Jeanne (Hencke) Schoen was born on April 7, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died peacefully on December 29, 2021, at St. Anthony's Care Center.
Patricia was the second child born to her parents, William Smith Hencke and Irene Lucy (Wallace) Hencke.
The family moved from Cleveland to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1953 where she graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1960.
After high school, Patricia worked as a receptionist and as a night operator at Southwestern Bell, as well as assisting her father in the development of his business.
She also worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.
These experiences served Patricia well in her subsequent role as a receptionist at a divisional logistics center in Garland, Texas.
Patricia was married to John Ellsworth Schoen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 31, 1965. The couple was married in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas.
In the early years of marriage, she worked at a resort hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona, and as an assistant to the dean at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The couple moved to Waco, Texas, and raised two children, John William Schoen and Laura Ann Schoen.
Patricia served as a board member of the Central Texas Zoological Society during the time the Waco Zoo was moved to Cameron Park. She was also a frequent contributor to Fuzzy Friends.
Patricia was married to John for 56 years and was very devoted to her family.
She is survived by her husband and children.
We ask that you celebrate her life by making a donation to either Cameron Park Zoo at cameronparkzoo.com
(254-750-8400) or Fuzzy Friends at fuzzyfriendsrescue.com
(254-754-9444).
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.