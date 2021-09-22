Patricia ScottAugust 24, 1950 - September 14, 2021Patricia (Pat) Ann Scott, 71, a longtime resident of the Waco, Texas, area and currently of Ruidoso, New Mexico, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 14, 2021.Pat was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on August 24, 1950. After graduating from Irving MacArthur High School, Pat went on to attend Texas Tech University where she received a degree in Elementary Education. She was introduced to the love of her life, Woodie, in the summer of 1968 by her mother. Pat and Woodie married in 1969 and enjoyed 34 wonderful years together before Woodie's sudden death at the age of 58 in 2004. Pat and Woodie bought their first home in Hewitt, Texas in 1973 and raised two children during their 29 years in Waco, Kim and Kyle, in a home filled with love and laughter. Woodie and Pat later moved to Frisco, Texas. Pat's greatest joy was watching her precious grandchildren grow and thrive. Pat spent her years in Waco and in the Dallas area teaching many different grade levels and nurturing young minds and hearts. Pat also channeled her gifts as an educator while teaching youth Sunday school classes at Hewitt Methodist Church and First Baptist Woodway. She also devoted many hours to volunteer work, most recently as a tireless advocate for the hungry at the Lincoln County Food Bank.Pat was predeceased in death by her her loving husband, Woodie Scott; devoted parents, Ben and Helen Foytik; her precious parents-in-love, J.D. and Zelma Scott; a cherished brother, Ben Foytik, Jr.; and one wonderful brother-in-law, James Cole; as well as many other friends and family. Pat is survived by both her children, Kim Seale and husband, Steve, of Crawford, Kyle Scott of Grapevine, Texas; her beloved sister, Pam Cole of Ruidoso, New Mexico; and four adored grandchildren, Kyla, Kayla, and Jared Seale and Brodie Scott; as well as many close friends who were family to her.Pat's greatest gift in life was her ability to connect with people. Her love for people was returned in kind as she developed many lasting friendships over the years in Waco, Frisco, and Ruidoso. Pat's spirit here on Earth was a steadfast display of faith, patience, and especially joy. Heaven is surely a brighter place with one very exuberant angel.Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6, Sunday, September 26, at Grace Gardens in Woodway, Texas, followed by a 9:15 a.m. graveside service on Monday, September 27, at DFW National Cemetery in Arlington, Texas. Celebration of Life Service for Pat will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, at First Baptist Church Ruidoso, New Mexico.Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Lincoln County Food Bank, your local food bank, or First Baptist Church of Ruidoso. Memories of Pat may be shared online via Grace Gardens.