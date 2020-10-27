Menu
Patricia Sorrentino
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Patricia Sorrentino

Dec. 23, 1956 - Oct. 25, 2020

Patricia Katherine Sorrentino, 63, of Woodway, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at Oakwood Cemetery. No visitation is planned.

Patricia was born December 23, 1956, in Waco. She graduated in 1977 from Midway High School. Patricia worked as a kindergarten teacher's aide for Midway ISD and later for many years at Library Binding Company in Waco. Patricia volunteered for many years with Woodway Little League supervising the concessions stand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Polly Groppe.

Survivors include her brothers, Tony Sorrentino and wife, Cookie of China Spring and Robert Groppe and wife, Sheryl of Crawford; four nieces and nephews, Jennifer Davis, Bryan Davis, Morgan Groppe Heintzen and Matthew Groppe; and great-nephews, Reece Dougherty and Carter Davis.

The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Providence Hospital ICU and the entire staff at St. Catherine Center for their love, care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
