Patricia Swanner
July 10, 1945 - March 28, 2022
Pat Swanner passed away March 28, 2022. The family has planned a private memorial in her honor.
Pat was born July 10, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Ross and Clara (Oats) Rogers. She was married to Jerry Swanner for 48 years. Pat attended Baylor University and worked as a teacher. She loved animals, especially her dogs.
She leaves behind her sister, Reba Rogers of Waco; and two daughters, Shelly Swanner of Austin, and Sheri Knight and husband, Steve, of Buda. She will be very missed.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.