Patricia Swanner
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Patricia Swanner

July 10, 1945 - March 28, 2022

Pat Swanner passed away March 28, 2022. The family has planned a private memorial in her honor.

Pat was born July 10, 1945, in Waco, Texas, to Ross and Clara (Oats) Rogers. She was married to Jerry Swanner for 48 years. Pat attended Baylor University and worked as a teacher. She loved animals, especially her dogs.

She leaves behind her sister, Reba Rogers of Waco; and two daughters, Shelly Swanner of Austin, and Sheri Knight and husband, Steve, of Buda. She will be very missed.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
