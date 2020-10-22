Patricia Vernell LoweMarch 17, 1935 - Oct. 18, 2020Patricia Vernell Lowe (Gabbie), age 85, a resident of Crawford, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at her home. She was born March 17, 1935, in Riesel, Texas, to Sadie Owen and Doc Bailey (father) and Louis Owen (stepfather).Patricia met Bobby Lowe, Sr., in 1958, and they married on January 26, 1959, in Waco, Texas. She was a cosmetologist and was known for her strong and outgoing personality. One of her grandchildren describe her as a 'firecracker'. She also had an excellent memory and could remember people, places and things that would often amaze people. She loved watching sports especially when her grandchildren were playing.She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather; her two brothers, James (Buddy) Bailey and Boyd Bailey; her husband, Bobby Lowe, Sr.; and a son, Donny Nolan.She is survived by her son, Bobby Lowe, Jr.; and son and daughter-in-law, Mark Lowe, Sr. and Tammie Lowe; and ten grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Christina Speasmaker, Mark Lowe Jr., Melanie Lowe, Calvin Lowe, Warren Lowe, Austin McClure, Patty Nolan, Laine Degrate, Brad Nolan. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 23, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Holmes officiating. Entombment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the services.