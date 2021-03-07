Patricia Whorton



Sept. 13, 1942 - Feb. 23, 2021



Patricia's granddaughter says it so eloquently that no more needs said. "My Granny had The Notebook kind of love, lived the American Dream and rags to riches kind of life. She ran away to Texas to marry the love of her life and was his wife for 63 years. Together they raised seven kids, 13 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. She was a business owner that started her own dress shop with options to rent so every girl could afford to look like a princess. A business that is still running to this day thanks to two of her daughters. She was a make something from nothing, feisty and fierce, kind and gentle, honest and tell you what you need to hear instead of what you want to hear, fighter and survivor kind of lady. The subtle lessons learned while playing penny poker, listening to stories of her poorer days and just being in her presence will last a lifetime for so many. She taught us that you are never a victim of your circumstances and that we all can make choices to better our lives no matter where you come from. She was never a stranger and never treated anyone different no matter how long it had been since you'd seen her last. She'd pick up like no time was lost. Even if you didn't tell her what was going on, she knew. She'd subtly squeeze in the knowledge and wisdom you'd needed by the time you left. Just being in her presence was a blessing but the example she set for all of us especially as a wife, mother, Granny and Great-Granny is priceless. She molded and shaped so many of us and her legacy will live on for generations to come! A true legend and a hero has gone home to heaven and will be missed greatly."



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.