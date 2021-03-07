Patricia's granddaughter says it so eloquently that no more needs said. "My Granny had The Notebook kind of love, lived the American Dream and rags to riches kind of life. She ran away to Texas to marry the love of her life and was his wife for 63 years. Together they raised seven kids, 13 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. She was a business owner that started her own dress shop with options to rent so every girl could afford to look like a princess. A business that is still running to this day thanks to two of her daughters. She was a make something from nothing, feisty and fierce, kind and gentle, honest and tell you what you need to hear instead of what you want to hear, fighter and survivor kind of lady. The subtle lessons learned while playing penny poker, listening to stories of her poorer days and just being in her presence will last a lifetime for so many. She taught us that you are never a victim of your circumstances and that we all can make choices to better our lives no matter where you come from. She was never a stranger and never treated anyone different no matter how long it had been since you'd seen her last. She'd pick up like no time was lost. Even if you didn't tell her what was going on, she knew. She'd subtly squeeze in the knowledge and wisdom you'd needed by the time you left. Just being in her presence was a blessing but the example she set for all of us especially as a wife, mother, Granny and Great-Granny is priceless. She molded and shaped so many of us and her legacy will live on for generations to come! A true legend and a hero has gone home to heaven and will be missed greatly."
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Everything written here captures just what I remember about Pat. What a legacy she leaves on the hearts of many. Glad her struggle is over, but she will be missed. Praying for your family as you face difficult days ahead.
Diane Beghtel Shavers
March 10, 2021
Oh Cindy and family! I just saw this and am so sorry to hear it. Praying for peace
Julie Cowser
March 9, 2021
Prayers for her family. I didn´t know any of you but wish I had know her. What a great tribute of her!
Ginger Albrecht
March 9, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about your Mom, but I loved everything that I read about her . Such a great legacy to leave. Prayers for everyone as you go through this time of loss.
Mary Helen Overton
March 8, 2021
We love an miss you Aunt Pat. Save a place for us in heaven until we can all come home to visit with you.
Justin, Evlin and Santiago Whorton
March 8, 2021
So very sorry to read of the passing of your mom and wife , Debbie ,Ivy and Bill and rest of family. May your precious memories of her sustain you all until you are together again.
DONNA DYER
March 7, 2021
Pat was always welcoming when we came over to visit our buddy Ethan back in our high school days. I could tell Ethan was blessed with good parents. I´m so sorry for your loss but know Pat is in a better place.
Coppedges
March 7, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Pat´s passing. She was a wonderful, sweet lady whom I had the pleasure of working for during my college days from Fall 1989- Spring 1991. She was a welcoming, gentle soul who always made you feel like family. I will always think of Pat and the dress shop with many fond memories. My prayers and condolences are with Bill, Patrick, and the rest of his sweet family.
Kerri Bullard Jolliff
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Sympathy to all of the family. Prayers to all.
Bill and Shirley Fuller
Shirley L Fuller
March 7, 2021
Sor sorry to hear about the passing of Pat. I have many fond memeories of time spent your family. Kepping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Bill my deepest sympathy go out to you & your precious family. Pat will be deeply missed by all who knew her.