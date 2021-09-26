Menu
Patrick Michael Faulk
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Patrick Michael Faulk

Jan. 30, 1991 - Sept. 19, 2021

Patrick "Pat" Faulk, passed September 19, 2021, of seizure complications.

Pat was born January 30, 1991, to Helen Anness.

His love and mastery of games was duly noted by his friends and family. He played many hours of Dungeons and Dragons with online friends as well as offline. As Demont, he was a longtime resident of Anvilmar on World of Warcraft.

He is survived by his wife, Katelyn Faulk; brothers, David Faulk, Steve Anness, and Brian Anness; and sister, Jennifer Faulk.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home followed by the burial at Oakwood Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on OakCrest's Facebook page beginning at 10 am. There will be a get-together to celebrate his life following the service at Perfecto Venue Space starting at 1 p.m.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
