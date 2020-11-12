Patsy Hendrickson
Feb. 2, 1936 - Nov. 9, 2020
Patsy Hendrickson, age 84, of Waco, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, in West. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, November 13, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Waco, with Rev. Reggie Blake and Rev. Harley Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Patsy was born February 2, 1936, in Bellmead, the daughter of John and Jennie (Whitley) Jackson. She attended schools in Waco. On September 17, 1970, she was united in marriage to Billie Hendrickson in Belton. Billie preceded her in death on May 24, 2011. Patsy was a faithful member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress for Clifton Manufacturing in East Waco for over 30 years. Patsy enjoyed sewing and making crosses out of cloth to give to others. For her, giving out religious gifts to friends and family was a passion. Patsy was a Hallmark movie fan and always enjoyed the happy endings. Spending time with her family was something she loved to do, especially at annual gatherings, but very few things came before her dog, Precious.
Patsy was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Billie Hendrickson Jr.; and siblings, Sonny Jackson, Johnnie "Buddy" Jackson, Charlie Jackson, Wayne Jackson, Helen Ratcliff, and Neoma Nelson.
Survivors include her son, Ray Rochester Jr. and wife, Earline, of West; a stepdaughter, Karen Hendrickson; stepsons, Delbert Hendrickson and Skip Hendrickson; a grandson, Jered Rochester; her siblings, Hazel Cline, Jimmie Ivicic, and Judy Ann Garney; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Johnny Jackson, Johnny Jackson Jr., Chris Jackson, Nicky Jackson, Lesley Braziel and Skip Hendrickson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beacon Hill Baptist Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or The Wounded Warriors
Project. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.