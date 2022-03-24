Menu
Patsy H. Ostrom
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
Patsy H. Ostrom

July 8, 1935 - March 22, 2022

Patsy Helen Ostrom, 86, of China Spring, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Rosemound Cemetery with Pastor Mike Copeland officiating. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.

Patsy was born July 8, 1935, to Bill and Zadie Koerth in Falls County, Texas. She married Don Ostrom June 1, 1957, and celebrated 64 wonderful years together. Patsy tried her hand at several different things such as selling Amway, something special jewelry, home interiors and finally opening her own employment/resume business. Patsy's passion was always photography and served as the official photographer for the Little League Baseball State Tournament in Waco for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marion Herring; and brother, Gary Koerth.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Don Ostrom; daughter, Robin Lucas and husband, Mike; son, Ronnie Ostrom and wife, Teri; grandsons, Colton Lucas and Austin Hall; sister, Rosemary Clemmons; brothers, Mike and LD Koerth.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Mar
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S 12th St, WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
