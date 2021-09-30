Patsy Ruth Warneke Vanous



Aug. 27, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2021



Patsy Ruth Vanous, 87, of Mart, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 2, at the Mart Cemetery with Tom Keener, minister, officiating.



Patsy Ruth was born to Alva and Sally Lois Warneke in 1934. She attended school at Ben Hur and graduated from Mart High School in 1952. On December 22, 1950, she married John Edward Vanous. They were married 71 years. She was a longtime member of the Mart Church of Christ.



Patsy was an excellent seamstress which landed her a sewing position at Cassidy in Mart. In 1984 she was employed by Spenco Medical in Waco, TX, sewing athletic wear on a production line for 22 years. She retired from Spenco in 2006. In her spare time she enjoyed tending to her cattle and watching football. She was a hard worker and slept little.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years; both parents; a brother, Dwyane Warneke; and a sister, Mary Katherine Warneke Gross.



Her survivors include her son, Jay L. Vanous, and his wife, Donna, of Mart; her daughter, Cindy P. Strunck, and her husband, Aubrey, of Youngsville, LA; her grandsons, Jayson Vanous and his wife, Charnel, of Woodway, TX, Jacob Vanous and his wife, Marion, of Mart, and Dillon Strunck of Mobile, AL; her granddaughter, Alexis P. Strunck, of Youngsville, LA; her great-grandson, Jagger Vanous, of Woodway, TX; her great-granddaughter, Shannon Hyatt, of Woodway, TX; and several nieces and nephews.



Littlepage Funeral Home



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.