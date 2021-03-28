Patsy Hill Walker
July 18, 1936 - March 25, 2021
Patsy Hill Walker, 84, passed away in Waco on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Hill County on July 18, 1936, to Lillian and Bascom Hill, she grew up on the family farm and graduated from Pairie Hill High School (Limestone County) in 1954. She then moved to Waco and began work in the executive offices at Lone Star Gas Company, where she would be employed for the next 40 years, before her retirement. She married Billy Ray Walker in 1959; he was employed for many years at General Tire Company and died in 1996. Wishing to remain active, Patsy subsequently took a job at WRS Athletic Club and worked there for 25 years, retiring in 2019 at age 82. For much of that time she oversaw the nursery and came to be a favorite of children and parents alike for her kind nature and sweet disposition. For many years, she was a parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband; a brother, Joe Hill; and a sister, Doris Dickey.
Survivors include a brother, Floyd Hill; and her remaining sister, Louise (Stell) Waldrop, both of Waco; three nephews, Dale Dickey, of Waco, Andrew Hill, of Plano, and the Rev. Gregory Waldrop, S.J., of New Orleans; as well as numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Prairie Hill Cemetery.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.