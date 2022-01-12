Paul GarciaMay 5, 1961 - January 8, 2022Born May 8, 1961 in Waco, TX, he attended Connally High School and TSTC.Loving husband to Kim Branch Garcia, Father to Paul Patrick Garcia and wife, Maria Pavelka Garcia. Caring Stepdad to Noe and Joe Garza, Chad Miller and Tristin Bainter and families. Papa to Grandchildren, Elijah, Sophia, Brycen, Chance, Chase, and Bailey.Preceeded in death by father, Gilbert Garcia Sr. Survived by mother, Louise Garcia, both from Waco.Paul will be greatly missed by mother-in-law, Sandy Branch and children, Lisa, Leigh and Rick, and families. Paul held a very special place among nine birth siblings which are very tightly woven together. Gilbert Jr., Diana, Gabriel, Gracie, Paul, Karen, Dolores, Jimmy and Rudy Garcia.Sibling spouses, Belinda, Tony, Roger and Kristen and countless nieces and nephews will all miss his presence and laughter at family gatherings.Paul was one of the most selfless people you could ever meet. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. He loved everyone and always put others before himself. His retreat and enjoyment came on "The Slice of Life", his houseboat, where he fished and relaxed with his loving wife Kim and family members.Paul was a Lifetime Professional Welder who loved his craft. He worked 25+ years at KD Manitou, eight years as Welding Shop Supervisor at Young Brothers Const. Several years with Fluor in Rockdale, TX. The last 12 years he was presently employed by TSTC as Supervisor over Housing Maintenance.Pallbearers who will lay their dearly loved uncle to rest will be JJ and Joseph, Joe Jr., Jesse and Matthew, Milton and Alex, Anthony, Gilbert Ray and Lenny.Honorary Pollbearers will be grandsons, Elijah, and Brycen; nephews, Braxton, Benjy, and Brady.Visitation: 12 p.m., Thursday, January 13, Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Thursday, January 13, Lake Shore Funeral Home