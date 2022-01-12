Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Garcia
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Paul Garcia

May 5, 1961 - January 8, 2022

Born May 8, 1961 in Waco, TX, he attended Connally High School and TSTC.

Loving husband to Kim Branch Garcia, Father to Paul Patrick Garcia and wife, Maria Pavelka Garcia. Caring Stepdad to Noe and Joe Garza, Chad Miller and Tristin Bainter and families. Papa to Grandchildren, Elijah, Sophia, Brycen, Chance, Chase, and Bailey.

Preceeded in death by father, Gilbert Garcia Sr. Survived by mother, Louise Garcia, both from Waco.

Paul will be greatly missed by mother-in-law, Sandy Branch and children, Lisa, Leigh and Rick, and families. Paul held a very special place among nine birth siblings which are very tightly woven together. Gilbert Jr., Diana, Gabriel, Gracie, Paul, Karen, Dolores, Jimmy and Rudy Garcia.

Sibling spouses, Belinda, Tony, Roger and Kristen and countless nieces and nephews will all miss his presence and laughter at family gatherings.

Paul was one of the most selfless people you could ever meet. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. He loved everyone and always put others before himself. His retreat and enjoyment came on "The Slice of Life", his houseboat, where he fished and relaxed with his loving wife Kim and family members.

Paul was a Lifetime Professional Welder who loved his craft. He worked 25+ years at KD Manitou, eight years as Welding Shop Supervisor at Young Brothers Const. Several years with Fluor in Rockdale, TX. The last 12 years he was presently employed by TSTC as Supervisor over Housing Maintenance.

Pallbearers who will lay their dearly loved uncle to rest will be JJ and Joseph, Joe Jr., Jesse and Matthew, Milton and Alex, Anthony, Gilbert Ray and Lenny.

Honorary Pollbearers will be grandsons, Elijah, and Brycen; nephews, Braxton, Benjy, and Brady.

Visitation: 12 p.m., Thursday, January 13, Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Thursday, January 13, Lake Shore Funeral Home

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Jan
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Our heartfelt condolences to family Garcia. May God who binds up the broken hearted and comforts all who mourn sustained your family during this time. Psalm 94:22
Sylvia
January 13, 2022
Brother Paul I just found out you went home to be with our father in heaven. A real warrior on the football field but a true warrior for our lord. I will miss you my brother and friend. I will see you some day in heaven, may God forever protect you and your family. Much love from Wade and Warren, warriors for Jesus.
Wade Willey
School
January 13, 2022
kim, so sorry about Paul. God bless you my friend.
pamela brown
January 12, 2022
Paul was a good man! I enjoyed working with him at Young Brothers. May you rest in peace my friend.
Hap Pricer
Work
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results