I was a neighbor of the Gately family on Lyle in the 50´s and a classmate of Steven. Even though Paul was much younger I remember him the most as an elementary school student where I was taking over a music class as a Baylor music education student practice teacher. I was so impressed by his thoughtful response to a question I asked about a piece of music by Grieg I had played for the class that i never forgot that day of teaching and his musical intelligence as a young boy. I am so sorry to hear about his death and send my sincere condolences to all of his family.

Martha Varnell MacDonald June 5, 2021