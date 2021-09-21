Menu
Paul Powell
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Paul Powell

July 7, 1928 - Sept. 16, 2021

Mr. Paul Powell, 93, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, at the funeral home.

Paul was born on July 7, 1928, in Waco, TX, to James Douglas, Sr., and Annie Alberta (Griffith) Powell. He was a lifetime resident of Waco. Paul graduated from Waco High School in 1947. He attended Baylor University for a short time and then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951. He served 30 years. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Ann Godwin on February 17, 1955, in Waco and celebrated 47 years together before her death in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbie Powell; two sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Powell (Vanessa) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Keith Powell (Kathy) of Maxwell, TX, daughter, Rebecca Holloway (Ken) of Robinson, TX; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.