Paul White



Dec. 2, 1985 - July 5, 2017



It has been four long years since we've heard your voice. It hasn't been easy, but we manage to make it. Your smile and you being goofy would brighten up any room. Everyday we think of you and all the memories we shared. We love and miss you, Pablo. Keep resting easy Weezy, until we meet again.



Love always, Raerita, Lil Paul, Zavion, JC, family and friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.