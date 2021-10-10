Paula Tomlinson
Sep 13, 1956 - Oct 7, 2021
Paula I Tomlinson, 65, of Elm Mott, passed away on October 7, 2021.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m., Monday, October 11, at the funeral home.
Paula was born September 13, 1956, in Celina, TX, to parents, Virgil and Pauline Whatley. She graduated from TSTC with a dual degree in horticulture and floriculture. On March 10, 1982, she married Darrell Tomlinson in Waco.
She loved her dogs fiercely. She enjoyed flowers, plants, and gardening. She worked in many floral shops in Waco as well as co-owned Lil' Wolf Construction with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Ward and wife, Stephanie; daughters, Torissa Bethke and husband, Jeff, and Casey Hammack and husband, David; brother, Howard Whatley and wife, Julia; her grandchildren, Adam, Rhyss, Cody, Cy, Heather, Todd & Darla; great-granddaughter, Ashlea; and many nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.