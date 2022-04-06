Pauline Sullivan
Feb. 23, 1931 - April 2, 2022
Thelma Pauline Sullivan, 91, of Waco, TX, passed away on April 2, 2022 at Ridgecrest Nursing Center in Waco. A memorial service will be held at Parkview Baptist Church in Waco, TX on Saturday April 9th at 11:00 a.m.
Pauline was born on February 23, 1931 in Colorado City Tx., and was married to her husband for 70 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Julia Wallace; and siblings, Rip Wallace, Floyd Wallace, Eula Taylor, Jack Wallace, Ethel Brown, and Ola Grimes.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Charlie Sullivan; children, Vickie Schulz and husband, Bill, Ken Sullivan and wife, Heather; her grandchildren, Vanessa Dunnam-Evans, Jennifer Dunnam-Capelo and husband, Luis, Stephanie Dunnam-Mabry and husband, John, Caden Sullivan, and Lane Sullivan.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.