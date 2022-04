Pauline Howard TaylorNov. 5, 1933 - June 16, 2021Pauline Howard Taylor passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Bold Springs Baptist Church in West. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com