Pearl Garza
September 2, 1926 - March 20, 2022
Lottie Pearl Nelson Garza, 95, of Lacy Lakeview, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Her burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Pearl was born September 2, 1926, to Daniel Robert "D.R." Nelson and Mamie Moyers Nelson on the family dairy farm in Corsicana, Texas. Pearl was the seventh child out of ten born to her parents. Pearl attended school in Emhouse, growing up where she enjoyed playing basketball and graduated from Emhouse High School with the class of 1943.
Pearl met the love of her life, Paul Garza, shortly after high school and they were married on June 22, 1945. Their marriage and love for one another was something very special. Together, they had two beautiful daughters and shared 67 wonderful years together before Paul's passing in 2012.
Pearl was a member of "The Greatest Generation" and that was never more evident than in her work ethic. She was cut from a different cloth and was truly one of the hardest working women around. She began her professional career in the mid-1940s as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone Company. She continued her career as a switch counter, among other roles with the telephone company and in 1960, she began a job with The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo that would quickly become her "career of a lifetime." You can't mention the HOT Fair without mentioning "Miss Pearl's" name. Her first job at the Fairgrounds was the night shift answering the switchboard during fair time. She went on to work in the ticket office where she worked selling tickets and was the official "Rodeo Queen" until 2017. In total, she worked at the fairgrounds for a whopping 57 years and enjoyed every minute spent with her fair family.
Her strong work ethic was exemplified in other areas of her life as well. She was an avid volunteer within the school system while her two daughters were growing up. She volunteered as room mother, band booster and PTA member and was awarded a Lifetime Membership for her many hours of service to the PTA. Pearl could even be found volunteering well into her 90s with the PTA at her great-granddaughter's school in Arlington.
Pearl had many hobbies and passions that she enjoyed throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing and beading and made countless Christmas stockings for her family. She was an avid sports fan, especially when her Texas Aggies or Dallas Cowboys were playing. She and her husband enjoyed camping and taking their Airstream trailer on countless road trips over the years. Family was everything to Pearl and she was never happier than when she was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a devoted Christian woman and her church family was extremely important to her as well. She attended Northside Church of Christ for many years where she worked in the nursery, taught Sunday School, helped with VBS and worked with the Women's Ministry. She and her husband also traveled to Jamaica on several mission trips together with the church.
Whether you knew her as Pearl, Miss Pearl, Aunt Pearl, Pearlie, Momma or GG – to know her was to love her and be loved by her, unconditionally. She was the matriarch of our family and a friend to so very many and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Paul Garza; an infant son, Leonard Paul Garza III; siblings, Robert Nelson, James Nelson, John Nelson, Josephine Bebout, Ethel Nelson, Billy Nelson, Paul Nelson, Charles Nelson and Wade Nelson.
She is survived by her two daughters, Charlotte Taylor and husband, Darryl, of Arlington, Marsha Seale and husband, Donald, of Colorado Springs, CO; four granddaughters, Lylah Taylor of College Station, Kelsey Seale Madsen and husband, Thomas, of Mercer, PA, Neely Taylor of Arlington and Lesley Seale of Anchorage, AK; and three great-grandchildren, Aurora Reyes of Arlington, James and Laura Madsen of Mercer, PA; countless nieces and nephews and very close family friends, Mike Murphey and Lynn Pearson.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Bluebonnet Hospice and Right At Home Central Texas for the loving and compassionate care provided to Pearl by Tamara, Dayshia, Tysha, Gabby, Laurie, Jennifer, Kim, Jessica and Chaplain Monte. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to Northside Church of Christ, 2500 Parrish Street, Waco, Texas 76705. These donations will help to spread God's word in our community and throughout the world.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2022.