Peggy CookMay 4, 1943 - Dec. 22, 2021Peggy Dean Cook, 78, passed away the morning of December 22, 2021. She is survived by her three sons Tim, Steve and Kevin Smith; four grandchildren, Erin, Crystal, Chloe and River; and brothers, Robert and Larry Rowan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dee Gibson; her mother, Leota Mumme; and father, Ralph Rowan.