Peggy Hicks McGregor



Oct. 15, 1928 - Feb. 20, 2021



Peggy Jean Hicks McGregor was born in Waco, Texas, to Jo Shelby Brown Hicks and Edgar Arnold Hicks. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by Love in Katy, TX. Her beloved sister Jo Anne predeceased her by two days.



Peg grew up in Waco and loved it, and Waco loved her back. She married Jack D. Adams on October 22, 1949, and they had two children, Mike and Becky. Peg and her sister Jo Anne were widowed on the same day by the Waco Tornado in May of 1953. She married Charles B. McGregor in June of 1954, and Charles adopted Mike and Becky, and they went on to have Jeannie and Ellen.



Peg is survived by her daughter, Becky Adkins; daughter, Jeannie Thurmond (Albert N. Thurmond); and daughter, Ellen White (Greg White); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who adored her. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack D. Adams (1953) and Charles B. McGregor; her son, Michael McGregor; her parents; and her brothers, James E. Hicks, John A. Hicks; and her sister, JoAnne King.



Peg was a wonderful wife, the most loving Mother, a beloved Aunt and a true friend. She was happiest in the fellowship of her church friends, neighbors and family at the farm eating hamburgers and watching the kids ride horses. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out.



Peggy was a devoted Christian and she and Charlie were involved in the formation of Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston where they served as Adult Sunday School Leaders for many years. The friendships and fellowships they formed at Tallowood were life-changing and everlasting. After moving back to Waco they joined Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and remained very active in Sunday School and fellowship. She was involved in her Community and served on the East Terrace Board for Historic Waco, was a member of Harston Study Club and was involved in Kappa Kappa Gamma Panhellenic Council. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years. Peg was a leader in Bible Study Fellowship for a number of years and was instrumental in organizing BSF in Waco from its formation.



Our family would like to thank her caregivers and Staff at Sunrise at Cinco Ranch for their loving care of our Mother.



A private burial followed by visitation for family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, Willow Spring Farm, 2629 Kendall Lane, Waco, Texas.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, East Terrace, CareNet Pregnancy Center, or to Meals on Wheels.



"PEG O' MY HEART I LOVE YOU"



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.